CRICKET
As of 2024, Ishan has an estimated net worth of INR 66 crore.
The wicketkeeper batter is paid around INR 15.75 crore annually by Mumbai Indians
In 2023, the left-handed batsman was BCCI's C grade player, earning INR 1 crore annually. But he was excluded from the governing body's central contract released in February 2024.
Blitzpools
Ceat
Reserve Bank of India
Oppo India
SG Sports
Manyawar
Noise
The Jharkhand cricketer owns Mercedez Benz C Class which costs around INR 1 crore, the Ford Mustang which costs INR 92 lakh and the BMW 5 series worth INR 72 lakh.