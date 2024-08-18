CRICKET

Ishan Kishan scored 210 in ODI against Bangladesh in 2022

Image credits: Getty

Net worth

As of 2024, Ishan has an estimated net worth of INR 66 crore. 

Image credits: Getty

IPL salary

The wicketkeeper batter is paid around INR 15.75 crore annually by Mumbai Indians

Image credits: Getty

BCCI contract

In 2023, the left-handed batsman was BCCI's C grade player, earning INR 1 crore annually. But he was excluded from the governing body's central contract released in February 2024. 

Image credits: Getty

Endorsements

Blitzpools

Ceat

Reserve Bank of India

Oppo India

SG Sports

Manyawar 

Noise

Image credits: Getty

Cars

The Jharkhand cricketer owns Mercedez Benz C Class which costs around INR 1 crore, the Ford Mustang which costs INR 92 lakh and the BMW 5 series worth INR 72 lakh.  

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One