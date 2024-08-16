CRICKET
Venkatesh is believed to have a net worth of about INR 30 crore.
The all-rounder earns INR 8 crore to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL
The 29-year-old is paid around INR 24.5 Lakh per season for representing Madhya Pradesh in the domestic tournaments.
Venkatesh made his international debut back in November 2021 in a T20I. He has played a total of 9 T20Is and 2 ODIs for India, scoring 155 runs in total so far.
The 2024 IPL-winner has played 50 matches for KKR, scoring 1326 runs at an average of 31.57, including higest score of 104 so far.