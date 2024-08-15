CRICKET

India leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has spun his way to success and wealth

Net Worth

As of 2024, Chahal's net worth is estimated at INR 45 crores. 

BCCI contract

The leg spinner is currently placed in BCCI's C Grade contract, earning 1 crore per annum. 

Endorsements

Playing11, Acuvue, Nike, Clove Dental, FanCraze, Rooter, Moj

IPL salary

Rajasthan Royals bought the right-arm spinner for INR 6.5 crores in the 2022 mega auction. He has been retained by RR for the 2023 & 2024 seasons for INR 6.5 crores.

IPL stats

The 33-year-old is the most successful bowler in IPL history, having taken 205 wickets from 160 matches so far. 

International stats

The 2024 ICC T20 WC winner has made152 appearances for India across ODI's and T20Is, taking a total of 215 wickets . 

