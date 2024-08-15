CRICKET
As of 2024, Chahal's net worth is estimated at INR 45 crores.
The leg spinner is currently placed in BCCI's C Grade contract, earning 1 crore per annum.
Playing11, Acuvue, Nike, Clove Dental, FanCraze, Rooter, Moj
Rajasthan Royals bought the right-arm spinner for INR 6.5 crores in the 2022 mega auction. He has been retained by RR for the 2023 & 2024 seasons for INR 6.5 crores.
The 33-year-old is the most successful bowler in IPL history, having taken 205 wickets from 160 matches so far.
The 2024 ICC T20 WC winner has made152 appearances for India across ODI's and T20Is, taking a total of 215 wickets .