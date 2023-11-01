CRICKET

Kane Richardson to Greg Chapple: 5 Australian cricketers who are vegan


 

Jason Gillespie

A former Australian fast bowler, Gillespie embraced a vegan lifestyle in 2014, following his father's heart attack. He has since transitioned into a respected cricket coach.

Peter Siddle

A former Australian international fast bowler, Siddle adopted a plant-based diet under the influence of his partner Anna, who refused to cook animal products at home.

Greg Chappell

A former Australian cricket captain and pioneer in adopting a vegan lifestyle, Chappell's decision was influenced by the loss of his father to a heart attack in 1984.

Tim Paine

The Australian keeper is another prominent vegan cricketer who made the switch after being moved by a field of lambs that reminded him of his pet dog.

Adam Zampa

The Australian leg spinner is famously vegan and attributes his dietary shift to the influence of his partner and father.

