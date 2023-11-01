David Willey announces retirement: 7 facts about England bowler

CRICKET
David Willey, an English cricketer, represents Yorkshire in county cricket and was born on 28 February 1990 in Northampton.
He is a left-arm fast medium bowler and is known for his batting skills, making him a valuable all-rounder.
His father, Peter Willey, is a former English cricketer and international umpire, which connects him to a cricketing family.
Willey's professional cricket career began when Northamptonshire signed him in 2009, and he made his debut against Leicestershire, scoring 60 runs.
In international cricket, he made his ODI debut for England in 2015 against Ireland and had a successful series against New Zealand, taking seven wickets.
Willey's rise to glory came during the 2016 World T20 in India when he played a crucial role in chasing a target of 141 runs set by Afghanistan.
Willley prowess in T20 cricket became evident as he contributed with both bat and ball. He has also played in the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers.