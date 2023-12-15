CRICKET

Happy Birthday Martin Skrtel: Top 10 iconic football performances

Image credits: Getty

Slovakia vs Russia - September 6, 2015

Skrtel led Slovakia to a vital 2-1 victory over Russia in UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying, showcasing his defensive prowess and contributing to Slovakia's qualification.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool vs Arsenal - April 21, 2009

In a high-stakes clash, Skrtel's commanding presence in the backline played a key role as Liverpool defeated Arsenal.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool vs Chelsea - October 27, 2013

Skrtel's goal-scoring prowess was on full display as he netted twice in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Chelsea, making a significant impact in the Premier League clash.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool vs Manchester City - March 1, 2015

In a crucial encounter, Skrtel's defensive heroics played a crucial role in Liverpool securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Manchester City.

Image credits: Getty

Slovakia vs Italy - June 14, 2010

Skrtel's commanding performance in defense played a crucial role as Slovakia defeated Italy 3-2 in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2010.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool vs Manchester United - March 14, 2010

Skrtel showcased defensive brilliance, helping Liverpool secure a crucial 2-1 victory against arch-rivals Manchester United.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - February 6, 2012

Skrtel's defensive solidity contributed to Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, showcasing his ability attack and secure valuable points for his team.

Image credits: Getty

Slovakia vs Spain - June 10, 2016

Skrtel's resilient defensive display helped Slovakia hold defending champions Spain to a 1-2 scoreline in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2016.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool vs Cardiff City - March 22, 2014

Skrtel's brace, including a last-minute goal, played a crucial role in Liverpool's 6-3 victory over Cardiff City, highlighting his goal-scoring abilities.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund - April 14, 2016

Skrtel delivered a stellar defensive performance in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, helping Liverpool secure a dramatic comeback with a 4-3 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Image credits: Getty
