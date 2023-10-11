Hardik Pandya turns 30: Top 5 performances from India's vice-captain

CRICKET
Pandya's 76 runs from 43 balls played a significant role in India's run chase. While India didn't clinch the victory, Pandya's entertaining display left a mark.
Pandya's stellar performance against Pakistan earned him the Player of the Match title. He picked up three wickets and scored 33 runs from 17 balls, helping India secure a win.
During the 2022 series against England, Pandya delivered figures of 4 for 24 at Old Trafford taking India to a famous victory.
In a thrilling contest against Bangladesh, Pandya was entrusted with the ball in the last over. He defended 11 runs and took India to a one-run victory.
In 2022, Pandya took on the captaincy role for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Under his leadership, the team secured the IPL trophy.