CRICKET

11-Oct-2023, 03:14:50 pm

Hardik Pandya turns 30: Top 5 performances from India's vice-captain

Image credits: Getty

1. Champions Trophy Final 2017

Pandya's 76 runs from 43 balls played a significant role in India's run chase. While India didn't clinch the victory, Pandya's entertaining display left a mark.

Image credits: Getty

2. Asia Cup 2022

Pandya's stellar performance against Pakistan earned him the Player of the Match title. He picked up three wickets and scored 33 runs from 17 balls, helping India secure a win.

Image credits: Getty

Bilateral Series vs England 2022:

During the 2022 series against England, Pandya delivered figures of 4 for 24 at Old Trafford taking India to a famous victory.

Image credits: Getty

Heroics Against Bangladesh

In a thrilling contest against Bangladesh, Pandya was entrusted with the ball in the last over. He defended 11 runs and took India to a one-run victory.

Image credits: Getty

IPL Success

In 2022, Pandya took on the captaincy role for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Under his leadership, the team secured the IPL trophy.

Image credits: Getty
