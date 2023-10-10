CRICKET

10-Oct-2023, 06:02:46 pm

Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: 10 quotes from the Indian all-rounder

Image credits: Getty

1. Winning Games Over Stats

"My focus is not on stats; it's all about how I can win games for my country."

2. Pursuit of Excellence

"I don't believe in achieving something. I believe in achieving more."

3. Striving for the Best

"I want to be the best version of myself in everything I do."

4. Fearless Approach

"I don't mind getting out playing my shots. If it's my day, I'll clear the boundary; if not, I'll get out trying."

5. Embracing the Journey

"I live for the moment. I'm not thinking too far ahead, I'm just enjoying the journey."

6. Team First

"I want to be remembered as someone who gave his all for the team, someone who played for the nation with all his heart."

7. Confidence in Being Himself

"Confidence is not about showing off; it's about being comfortable in your own skin."

8. Hardik Pandya's Mantra

"I don't have time for negativity; I want to surround myself with positive vibes and focus on my game."

9. Cricket as a Way of Life

"Cricket has taught me the value of hard work and dedication. It's not just a game; it's a way of life."

10. Believing in the Process

"I believe in the process, and I believe in working hard every day to improve."

