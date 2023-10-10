Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: 10 quotes from the Indian all-rounder

CRICKET
"My focus is not on stats; it's all about how I can win games for my country."
"I don't believe in achieving something. I believe in achieving more."
"I want to be the best version of myself in everything I do."
"I don't mind getting out playing my shots. If it's my day, I'll clear the boundary; if not, I'll get out trying."
"I live for the moment. I'm not thinking too far ahead, I'm just enjoying the journey."
"I want to be remembered as someone who gave his all for the team, someone who played for the nation with all his heart."
"Confidence is not about showing off; it's about being comfortable in your own skin."
"I don't have time for negativity; I want to surround myself with positive vibes and focus on my game."
"Cricket has taught me the value of hard work and dedication. It's not just a game; it's a way of life."
"I believe in the process, and I believe in working hard every day to improve."