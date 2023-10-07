CRICKET

07-Oct-2023, 02:28:30 pm

Happy Birthday Dwayne Bravo: 10 quotes of the Windies champion

Image credits: Getty

Embracing Challenges with Positivity

"I am a positive person, and I am always looking for the next challenge."

Image credits: Getty

The Cricket Entertainer

"I have always been an entertainer; that's my personality. When I go out there to play cricket, I like to enjoy it, entertain the fans, and give them something to remember."

Image credits: Getty

Believe in Yourself

"I've always believed in my talent, and I've always believed that I have the ability to perform."

Image credits: Getty

Success = Hard Work + Dedication

"Success is all about hard work and dedication. It's about putting in the hours, staying focused, and never giving up."

Image credits: Getty

The Key to Cricket Success

"Cricket is a game of confidence. When you're confident, you can achieve anything."

Image credits: Getty

Enjoying the sport

"I believe in enjoying my cricket and having fun. That's when I perform at my best."

Image credits: Getty

Never Stop Learning in Cricket

"You have to keep learning and evolving as a cricketer. The moment you stop learning is when you start going backward."

Image credits: Getty

Thriving on Challenges

"I love challenges. They bring out the best in me."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket lessons

"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life. It teaches you discipline, teamwork, and how to handle pressure."

Image credits: Getty
