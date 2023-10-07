Happy Birthday Dwayne Bravo: 10 quotes of the Windies champion

CRICKET
"I am a positive person, and I am always looking for the next challenge."
"I have always been an entertainer; that's my personality. When I go out there to play cricket, I like to enjoy it, entertain the fans, and give them something to remember."
"I've always believed in my talent, and I've always believed that I have the ability to perform."
"Success is all about hard work and dedication. It's about putting in the hours, staying focused, and never giving up."
"Cricket is a game of confidence. When you're confident, you can achieve anything."
"I believe in enjoying my cricket and having fun. That's when I perform at my best."
"You have to keep learning and evolving as a cricketer. The moment you stop learning is when you start going backward."
"I love challenges. They bring out the best in me."
"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life. It teaches you discipline, teamwork, and how to handle pressure."