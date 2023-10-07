CRICKET

07-Oct-2023, 04:53:37 pm

Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan: 10 inspiring quotes from veteran pacer

Image credits: Getty

Mental Strength

"Never underestimate the importance of mental strength in cricket. It's often the difference between success and failure."

Image credits: Getty

Play for Respect, Not Revenge

"You don't play for revenge; you play for respect and pride."

Image credits: Getty

Know Your Role

"Cricket is a team sport, and it's important to understand your role in the team and do it to the best of your ability."

Image credits: Getty

Plan, Persist, Succeed

"To succeed in cricket or any other field, you need to have a clear plan and work tirelessly towards your goals."

Image credits: Getty

Consistency and Hard Work

"In cricket, there are always ups and downs. The key is to stay consistent and keep working hard."

Image credits: Getty

Learn from Mistakes, Keep Improving

"In cricket, as in life, it's important to learn from your mistakes and keep improving."

Image credits: Getty

Fitness

"I've always believed that fitness is a crucial part of cricket. It not only helps you perform better but also prevents injuries."

Image credits: Getty

Hard work

Image credits: Getty

Pressure

"Pressure is a privilege. It's what you work hard for, and it's what makes you perform at your best."

Image credits: Getty

Accuracy Over Speed

"It's not about the speed of the ball; it's about the accuracy and the ability to read the game."

Image credits: Getty
