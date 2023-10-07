Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan: 10 inspiring quotes from veteran pacer

CRICKET
"Never underestimate the importance of mental strength in cricket. It's often the difference between success and failure."
"You don't play for revenge; you play for respect and pride."
"Cricket is a team sport, and it's important to understand your role in the team and do it to the best of your ability."
"To succeed in cricket or any other field, you need to have a clear plan and work tirelessly towards your goals."
"In cricket, there are always ups and downs. The key is to stay consistent and keep working hard."
"In cricket, as in life, it's important to learn from your mistakes and keep improving."
"I've always believed that fitness is a crucial part of cricket. It not only helps you perform better but also prevents injuries."
"Pressure is a privilege. It's what you work hard for, and it's what makes you perform at your best."
"It's not about the speed of the ball; it's about the accuracy and the ability to read the game."