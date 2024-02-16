CRICKET

Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: Top 9 quotes by the former Indian opener

Image credits: Instagram

Destiny's Partner

"I believe in working hard and leaving the rest to destiny."

Image credits: Instagram

Uncertainties

"Cricket is a game of uncertainties. You never know what will happen next."

Image credits: Instagram

Mind Matters

"The mental aspect of the game is as crucial as the physical. Keep a strong mindset."

Image credits: Instagram

Focus on the Process

"It's important to stay focused on the process rather than worrying about outcomes."

Image credits: Instagram

Jaffer's Cricket Mantra

"Consistency is the key to success in any form of the game."

Image credits: Instagram

Stepping Stones of Success

"Every failure is a stepping stone to success. Learn from your mistakes and move forward."

Image credits: Instagram

Beyond Boundaries

"Cricket teaches you valuable life lessons – discipline, teamwork, and resilience."

Image credits: Instagram

No Shortcuts, Only Sweat

"There are no shortcuts to success. Hard work and dedication are non-negotiable."

Image credits: Instagram

Privilege on the Pitch

"Enjoy the game and cherish every moment on the field. It's a privilege to play for your country."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One