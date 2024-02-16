Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: Top 9 quotes by the former Indian opener

CRICKET
"I believe in working hard and leaving the rest to destiny."
"Cricket is a game of uncertainties. You never know what will happen next."
"The mental aspect of the game is as crucial as the physical. Keep a strong mindset."
"It's important to stay focused on the process rather than worrying about outcomes."
"Consistency is the key to success in any form of the game."
"Every failure is a stepping stone to success. Learn from your mistakes and move forward."
"Cricket teaches you valuable life lessons – discipline, teamwork, and resilience."
"There are no shortcuts to success. Hard work and dedication are non-negotiable."
"Enjoy the game and cherish every moment on the field. It's a privilege to play for your country."