CRICKET
Tim Southee's impactful bowling played a key role in New Zealand's ODI victory over Pakistan in Sharjah.
Southee's superb bowling performance in the first Test against England in Auckland contributed to New Zealand's victory.
Southee showcased his swing bowling mastery in a Cricket World Cup pool match against England, taking 7 wickets for 33 runs, helping New Zealand to a resounding win.
In a Test match at Lord's, Southee's brilliant bowling performance helped dismiss England cheaply. His figures of 8 wickets for 50 runs were crucial in New Zealand's victory
Southee's fifer in the first Test at Wellington played a significant role in New Zealand's comprehensive ten-wicket win over India.
Southee's impressive bowling helped New Zealand secure a Test win against Pakistan in Hamilton.
In the Test match at Lord's in 2013, where he took 8 wickets, Southee had earlier claimed 7 wickets in the first innings as well.
Southee's efforts with the ball were notable in a Test match against Australia in Christchurch.
Tim Southee's five-wicket haul in a T20I against Pakistan showcased his effectiveness in the shortest format of the game.
In a Test match against India at Auckland, Southee's five-wicket haul played a crucial role in New Zealand's win.