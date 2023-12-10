CRICKET

Happy Birthday Tim Southee: Top 10 moments of New Zealand's speedster

Image credits: Getty

6/68 vs Pakistan, November 2014

Tim Southee's impactful bowling played a key role in New Zealand's ODI victory over Pakistan in Sharjah.

Image credits: Getty

6/36 vs England, March 2018

Southee's superb bowling performance in the first Test against England in Auckland contributed to New Zealand's victory.

Image credits: Getty

7/33 vs England, March 2015

Southee showcased his swing bowling mastery in a Cricket World Cup pool match against England, taking 7 wickets for 33 runs, helping New Zealand to a resounding win.

Image credits: Getty

8/50 vs England, March 2013

In a Test match at Lord's, Southee's brilliant bowling performance helped dismiss England cheaply. His figures of 8 wickets for 50 runs were crucial in New Zealand's victory

Image credits: Getty

5/33 vs India, February 2020

Southee's fifer in the first Test at Wellington played a significant role in New Zealand's comprehensive ten-wicket win over India.

Image credits: Getty

6/50 vs Pakistan, January 2011

Southee's impressive bowling helped New Zealand secure a Test win against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Image credits: Getty

7/64 vs England, March 2013:

In the Test match at Lord's in 2013, where he took 8 wickets, Southee had earlier claimed 7 wickets in the first innings as well.

Image credits: Getty

6/79 vs Australia, February 2016

Southee's efforts with the ball were notable in a Test match against Australia in Christchurch.

Image credits: Getty

5/18 vs Pakistan, January 2018

Tim Southee's five-wicket haul in a T20I against Pakistan showcased his effectiveness in the shortest format of the game.

Image credits: Getty

5/61 vs India, February 2014

In a Test match against India at Auckland, Southee's five-wicket haul played a crucial role in New Zealand's win.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One