Happy Birthday Tim Seifert: Top 7 moments of the New Zealand keeper

CRICKET
Tim Seifert made his T20 International debut against Pakistan on January 22, 2018, where he scored a valuable half-century.
Seifert scored his highest T20 International score against India, making 84 runs on February 6, 2019.
Seifert made his One Day International (ODI) debut against India on January 31, 2019.
Tim Seifert is known for his athletic fielding. One of his memorable moments was a spectacular catch during a T20I against Pakistan.
Seifert had a consistent performance in the T20I series against India in early 2019, contributing with both bat and gloves.
