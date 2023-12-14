CRICKET

Happy Birthday Tim Seifert: Top 7 moments of the New Zealand keeper

Debut Fifty

Tim Seifert made his T20 International debut against Pakistan on January 22, 2018, where he scored a valuable half-century.

Highest T20I Score

Seifert scored his highest T20 International score against India, making 84 runs on February 6, 2019.

ODI Debut

Seifert made his One Day International (ODI) debut against India on January 31, 2019.

ODI Hundred

If Seifert has scored a century in ODIs, that would be a notable performance to include.

Superb Catch

Tim Seifert is known for his athletic fielding. One of his memorable moments was a spectacular catch during a T20I against Pakistan.

T20I Series Against India 2019

Seifert had a consistent performance in the T20I series against India in early 2019, contributing with both bat and gloves.

Consistency in Domestic Cricket

Mention any consistent performances in domestic cricket, such as solid runs in the Plunket Shield.

