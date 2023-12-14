CRICKET

Happy Birthday Matt Henry: Top 8 performances by the New Zealand pacer

ODI vsAustralia, February 2016

Henry recorded impressive figures of 3 wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs, helping New Zealand secure a victory against Australia.

ODI vs Pakistan, January 2018

In a match against Pakistan, Henry claimed 4 wickets for 53 runs, contributing significantly to New Zealand's bowling effort.

Test vs Pakistan, November 2016

Henry's impressive bowling in a Test match against Pakistan earned him 6 wickets for 84 runs in the first innings, showcasing his prowess in the longer format.

ODI vs West Indies, June 2019

Henry delivered an outstanding performance, taking 4 wickets for 47 runs, playing a crucial role in New Zealand's win over the West Indies.

Test vs Sri Lanka, December 2018

In a Test match against Sri Lanka, Henry produced a notable performance with the ball, taking a total of 5 wickets in the match.

ODI vs India, February 2020

Henry was instrumental in restricting India, claiming 3 wickets for 37 runs, contributing to New Zealand's victory in the ODI series.

T20I vs Pakistan, January 2018

Henry showcased his skills in the T20 format, securing 4 wickets for 23 runs against Pakistan in a T20I match.

Test vs Bangladesh, June 2017

Henry played a key role against Bangladesh, picking up 3 wickets for 40 runs, aiding New Zealand in securing a victory.

