Happy Birthday Matt Henry: Top 8 performances by the New Zealand pacer

CRICKET
Henry recorded impressive figures of 3 wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs, helping New Zealand secure a victory against Australia.
In a match against Pakistan, Henry claimed 4 wickets for 53 runs, contributing significantly to New Zealand's bowling effort.
Henry's impressive bowling in a Test match against Pakistan earned him 6 wickets for 84 runs in the first innings, showcasing his prowess in the longer format.
Henry delivered an outstanding performance, taking 4 wickets for 47 runs, playing a crucial role in New Zealand's win over the West Indies.
In a Test match against Sri Lanka, Henry produced a notable performance with the ball, taking a total of 5 wickets in the match.
Henry was instrumental in restricting India, claiming 3 wickets for 37 runs, contributing to New Zealand's victory in the ODI series.
Henry showcased his skills in the T20 format, securing 4 wickets for 23 runs against Pakistan in a T20I match.
Henry played a key role against Bangladesh, picking up 3 wickets for 40 runs, aiding New Zealand in securing a victory.