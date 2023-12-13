CRICKET

Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav: Top 10 T20 performances by the chinaman

Date: 03/07/2018

Versus: England
Ground: Old Trafford
Wickets: 5/24

Date: 27/06/2018

Versus: Ireland
Ground: The Village
Wickets: 4/21

Date: 07/08/2022

Versus: West Indies
Ground: Central Broward Regional Park
Wickets: 3/12

Date: 04/11/2018

Versus: West Indies
Ground: Eden Gardens
Wickets: 3/13

Date: 29/06/2018

Versus: Ireland
Ground: The Village
Wickets: 3/16

Date: 08/08/2023

Versus: West Indies
Ground: Providence Stadium
Wickets: 3/28

Date: 22/12/2017

Versus: Sri Lanka
Ground: Holkar Cricket Stadium
Wickets: 3/52

Date: 07/10/2017

Versus: Australia
Ground: JSCA International Stadium Complex
Wickets: 2/16

Date: 20/12/2017

Versus: Sri Lanka
Ground: Barabati Stadium
Wickets: 2/18

Date: 06/09/2017

Versus: Sri Lanka
Ground: R Premadasa Stadium
Wickets: 2/20

