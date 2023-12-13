Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav: Top 10 T20 performances by the chinaman

CRICKET
Versus: England
Ground: Old Trafford
Wickets: 5/24
Versus: Ireland
Ground: The Village
Wickets: 4/21
Versus: West Indies
Ground: Central Broward Regional Park
Wickets: 3/12
Versus: West Indies
Ground: Eden Gardens
Wickets: 3/13
Versus: Ireland
Ground: The Village
Wickets: 3/16
Versus: West Indies
Ground: Providence Stadium
Wickets: 3/28
Versus: Sri Lanka
Ground: Holkar Cricket Stadium
Wickets: 3/52
Versus: Australia
Ground: JSCA International Stadium Complex
Wickets: 2/16
Versus: Sri Lanka
Ground: Barabati Stadium
Wickets: 2/18
Versus: Sri Lanka
Ground: R Premadasa Stadium
Wickets: 2/20