CRICKET
Anderson made history by scoring the fastest century in ODIs at Queenstown on January 1, 2014, against the West Indies.
In a T20 International against India in 2014, Anderson played a crucial role in New Zealand's victory with a quick-fire innings.
Anderson also contributed with the ball in the same series against India, taking four wickets in an ODI match.
Anderson played a crucial all-round role against South Africa in a T20 International, taking wickets and contributing with the bat.
Anderson's half-century against Australia in the 2015 Cricket World Cup final played a part in New Zealand reaching a competitive total.
In a T20 International against Sri Lanka, Anderson showcased his all-round skills with both bat and ball.
Playing for New Zealand in a T20 match, Anderson played a quick innings against India which proved to be vital in the match winning chase.
Anderson had a memorable Test match against Bangladesh in 2013, taking a five-wicket haul.
Anderson impressed in a T20 International against Bangladesh, taking wickets and almost single-handedly winning the game with a blistering innings.
Anderson played a quick innings against Pakistan in a T20 International, contributing to New Zealand's victory.