Happy Birthday Corey Anderson: Top 10 stellar performances by the Kiwi

Image credits: Getty

100 off 36 balls vs West Indies (2014)

Anderson made history by scoring the fastest century in ODIs at Queenstown on January 1, 2014, against the West Indies.

Image credits: Getty

82 off 42 balls vs India (2014)

In a T20 International against India in 2014, Anderson played a crucial role in New Zealand's victory with a quick-fire innings.

Image credits: Getty

4 for 40 vs India (2014)

Anderson also contributed with the ball in the same series against India, taking four wickets in an ODI match.

Image credits: Getty

2 for 23 and 40 off 35 balls vs South Africa (2013)

Anderson played a crucial all-round role against South Africa in a T20 International, taking wickets and contributing with the bat.

Image credits: Getty

58 off 57 balls vs Australia (2015)

Anderson's half-century against Australia in the 2015 Cricket World Cup final played a part in New Zealand reaching a competitive total.

Image credits: Getty

2 for 18 and 44 off 17 balls vs Sri Lanka (2016)

In a T20 International against Sri Lanka, Anderson showcased his all-round skills with both bat and ball.

Image credits: Getty

44 off 17 balls vs India (2019)

Playing for New Zealand in a T20 match, Anderson played a quick innings against India which proved to be vital in the match winning chase.

Image credits: Getty

5 for 63 vs Bangladesh (2013)

Anderson had a memorable Test match against Bangladesh in 2013, taking a five-wicket haul.

Image credits: Getty

1 for 25 and 94 off 41 balls vs Bangladesh (2017)

Anderson impressed in a T20 International against Bangladesh, taking wickets and almost single-handedly winning the game with a blistering innings.

Image credits: Getty

47 off 24 balls vs Pakistan (2018)

Anderson played a quick innings against Pakistan in a T20 International, contributing to New Zealand's victory.

Image credits: Getty
