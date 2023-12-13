Happy Birthday Avesh Khan: Top 7 performances by the pacer in the IPL

CRICKET
Avesh Khan showcased his skill in the IPL 2021, especially in the match against SRH, where he bowled a crucial spell, taking key wickets and contributing to his team's success.
Avesh Khan's standout performance against MI in IPL 2021 highlighted his ability to handle pressure situations. His bowling played a pivotal role in restricting MI batting lineup.
Avesh Khan's performance against RR in IPL 2021 showcased his adaptability, contributing crucial wickets and maintaining an economical bowling rate.
Avesh Khan's presence was felt against CSK, where his bowling played a significant role in containing and dismissing key CSK batsmen
Avesh Khan's impactful bowling against PBKS added to his impressive performances in IPL 2021, demonstrating his ability to take wickets consistently.
Avesh Khan's impactful bowling against KKR demonstrated his consistency in the tournament, where he played a key role in helping his team secure victories.
Avesh Khan's performance against his own team, Delhi Capitals, in the IPL showcased his skills as he bowled intelligently and posed a challenge to the opposition.