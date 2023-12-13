CRICKET

Happy Birthday Avesh Khan: Top 7 performances by the pacer in the IPL

Image credits: Getty

IPL 2021 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Avesh Khan showcased his skill in the IPL 2021, especially in the match against SRH, where he bowled a crucial spell, taking key wickets and contributing to his team's success.

IPL 2021 - vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Avesh Khan's standout performance against MI in IPL 2021 highlighted his ability to handle pressure situations. His bowling played a pivotal role in restricting MI batting lineup.

IPL 2021 - vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Avesh Khan's performance against RR in IPL 2021 showcased his adaptability, contributing crucial wickets and maintaining an economical bowling rate.

IPL 2021 - vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Avesh Khan's presence was felt against CSK, where his bowling played a significant role in containing and dismissing key CSK batsmen

IPL 2022 - vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Avesh Khan's impactful bowling against PBKS added to his impressive performances in IPL 2021, demonstrating his ability to take wickets consistently.

IPL 2022 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Avesh Khan's impactful bowling against KKR demonstrated his consistency in the tournament, where he played a key role in helping his team secure victories.
 

IPL 2022 - vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

Avesh Khan's performance against his own team, Delhi Capitals, in the IPL showcased his skills as he bowled intelligently and posed a challenge to the opposition.

