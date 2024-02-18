CRICKET

Happy Birthday Tabraiz Shamsi: 10 facts about the South African star

Image credits: Instagram

ODI Debut

Shamsi made his One Day International (ODI) debut for South Africa against Australia in June 2016.

Image credits: Instagram

T20I Debut

He made his T20 International debut against England in February 2016.

Image credits: Instagram

First Five-Wicket Haul

Shamsi achieved his first five-wicket haul in ODIs against Australia in October 2016.

Image credits: Instagram

Tri-Series Final

In June 2016, he played a crucial role in helping South Africa win the Caribbean Tri-Nation Series against West Indies.

Image credits: Instagram

T20I Series Against Sri Lanka

Shamsi had a notable T20I series against Sri Lanka in 2017, taking wickets consistently.

Image credits: Instagram

CPL Performances

He has been part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), contributing with both wickets and economical spells.

Image credits: Instagram

IPL Stints

Tabraiz Shamsi has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Image credits: Instagram

Consistency in T20Is

Shamsi has been a consistent performer in T20 Internationals, showcasing his skills as a spin bowler.

Image credits: Instagram

ODI Series Against Pakistan

Shamsi sput up some brilliant performances in the ODI series against Pakistan, contributing to South Africa's success.

Image credits: Instagram

International Tours

He has been a part of various international tours, gaining experience and making valuable contributions to the South African cricket team.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One