Happy Birthday Tabraiz Shamsi: 10 facts about the South African star

CRICKET
Shamsi made his One Day International (ODI) debut for South Africa against Australia in June 2016.
He made his T20 International debut against England in February 2016.
Shamsi achieved his first five-wicket haul in ODIs against Australia in October 2016.
In June 2016, he played a crucial role in helping South Africa win the Caribbean Tri-Nation Series against West Indies.
Shamsi had a notable T20I series against Sri Lanka in 2017, taking wickets consistently.
He has been part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), contributing with both wickets and economical spells.
Tabraiz Shamsi has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Shamsi has been a consistent performer in T20 Internationals, showcasing his skills as a spin bowler.
Shamsi sput up some brilliant performances in the ODI series against Pakistan, contributing to South Africa's success.
He has been a part of various international tours, gaining experience and making valuable contributions to the South African cricket team.