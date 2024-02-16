CRICKET
AB de Villiers stunned the cricketing world on January 18, 2015, when he smashed the fastest ODI century off just 31 balls against the West Indies in Johannesburg.
In a Test match against Australia in Perth in 2008, AB de Villiers played a memorable innings, scoring 169 runs.
During the Test series against India in 2018, AB de Villiers produced a spectacular innings, scoring 149 runs in just 44 balls.
In a Test match against the West Indies in Centurion in 2015, AB de Villiers played a magnificent innings, remaining unbeaten at 162.
In the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, AB de Villiers played a crucial knock, scoring an unbeaten 85 runs off 58 balls.
Leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, AB de Villiers played a crucial innings, scoring 54 runs off 34 balls.
AB de Villiers played a match-winning innings against Pakistan in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, scoring 114 runs.