AB de Villiers turns 40: Revisiting top 10 knocks by the G.O.A.T

World Record Fastest ODI Century (2015)

AB de Villiers stunned the cricketing world on January 18, 2015, when he smashed the fastest ODI century off just 31 balls against the West Indies in Johannesburg.

169 against Australia (2008)

In a Test match against Australia in Perth in 2008, AB de Villiers played a memorable innings, scoring 169 runs.

149 against India (2018)

During the Test series against India in 2018, AB de Villiers produced a spectacular innings, scoring 149 runs in just 44 balls.
 

162 against West Indies (2015)

In a Test match against the West Indies in Centurion in 2015, AB de Villiers played a magnificent innings, remaining unbeaten at 162.

85 in the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final (2015):

In the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, AB de Villiers played a crucial knock, scoring an unbeaten 85 runs off 58 balls. 

Fabulous Fifty in IPL 2016 Final

Leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, AB de Villiers played a crucial innings, scoring 54 runs off 34 balls. 

114 against Pakistan in the 2013 Champions Trophy

AB de Villiers played a match-winning innings against Pakistan in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, scoring 114 runs.

