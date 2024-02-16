CRICKET
Rashid played a crucial role with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul to help England secure victory in a One Day International (ODI) against Ireland.
In a T20 International against New Zealand, Rashid's impressive bowling figures contributed significantly to England's success.
Rashid's four-wicket haul was instrumental in England's victory in an ODI against the West Indies.
Rashid showcased his all-round abilities, contributing with both bat and ball in a Test match against India.
Rashid's five-wicket haul in the third ODI against India played a pivotal role in England's series-levelling victory.
Rashid's three-wicket haul was a standout performance in an ODI against Pakistan.
Rashid impressed with both bat and ball in a Test match against India, taking three wickets and scoring a half-century.
Rashid's three-wicket haul in an ODI against Bangladesh contributed to England's success during their tour.
Rashid played a key role with the ball, taking three wickets in an ODI against Australia.
Rashid's four-wicket haul in an ODI against Sri Lanka demonstrated his effectiveness as a bowler.