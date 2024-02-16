CRICKET

Happy Birthday Adil Rashid: Top 10 performances by the leg-spinner

5 for 27 against Ireland (Malahide, 2019)

Rashid played a crucial role with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul to help England secure victory in a One Day International (ODI) against Ireland.

3 for 25 against New Zealand (Wellington, 2018)

In a T20 International against New Zealand, Rashid's impressive bowling figures contributed significantly to England's success.

4 for 41 against West Indies (Southampton, 2017)

Rashid's four-wicket haul was instrumental in England's victory in an ODI against the West Indies.

3 for 74 & 33 not out against India (Edgbaston, 2018)

Rashid showcased his all-round abilities, contributing with both bat and ball in a Test match against India.

5 for 49 against India (Leeds, 2018)

Rashid's five-wicket haul in the third ODI against India played a pivotal role in England's series-levelling victory.

3 for 47 against Pakistan (Abu Dhabi, 2015)

Rashid's three-wicket haul was a standout performance in an ODI against Pakistan.

3 for 49 & 60 not out against India (Mohali, 2016)

Rashid impressed with both bat and ball in a Test match against India, taking three wickets and scoring a half-century.

3 for 52 against Bangladesh (Dhaka, 2016)

Rashid's three-wicket haul in an ODI against Bangladesh contributed to England's success during their tour.

3 for 34 against Australia (The Oval, 2015)

Rashid played a key role with the ball, taking three wickets in an ODI against Australia.

4 for 43 against Sri Lanka (Cardiff, 2014)

Rashid's four-wicket haul in an ODI against Sri Lanka demonstrated his effectiveness as a bowler.

