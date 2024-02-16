CRICKET

Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: Top 10 quotes by Mr. 360

Image credits: Getty

AB de Villiers turns 40 on Feb 17

"Pressure is always there in international cricket. It's about how you handle it. I enjoy the challenge and thrive under pressure situations."

Adaptability

"I've always believed that cricket is about adapting. It's about understanding your strengths and weaknesses and playing accordingly."

Focus on the Present Moment

"In cricket, you need to stay focused on the present moment. If you start thinking about the last ball or the next match, you lose sight of what's happening right now."

Team First

"Cricket is a team sport, and individual performances contribute to the team's success. It's important to play for the team rather than personal milestones."

Keep Learning, Keep Evolving

"The key to success in cricket, as in life, is to keep learning and evolving. Adaptability is the name of the game."

Fearlessness on the Field

"I believe in being fearless on the field. Whether it's batting, fielding, or captaining, fear can be a hindrance to success. Embrace the challenge and give it your all."

Consistency

"Consistency is the mark of a great player. It's not just about one big inning; it's about contributing to the team consistently over a period of time."

Ready for Anything

"Cricket is a game of moments. You need to be ready for anything and make the most of the opportunities that come your way."

Love of the Game

"I don't play for records; I play for the love of the game. If the records come along the way, that's a bonus."

Passion and Joy

"Enjoying the game is crucial. No matter how intense the situation, never forget that cricket is a sport, and it should be played with passion and joy."

