CRICKET
Agarkar made a stunning Test debut against Australia in 1998, scoring a quick century (109 runs) and taking six wickets in the first innings.
Agarkar became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs, achieving the feat against Australia in the 2004 series.
Agarkar played a crucial role with both bat and ball against England in 2002, scoring a century and taking five wickets in the same Test match.
Agarkar produced a memorable spell at Lord's in 2002, taking six wickets for 41 runs against England.
Agarkar was awarded the Man of the Series for his all-round performance against West Indies in 2002, where he scored runs and took crucial wickets.
During the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, Agarkar played a vital role with his aggressive pace bowling, helping India reach the finals.
Agarkar took a five-wicket haul against Australia in Adelaide in 2001, playing a key role in India's victory.
Agarkar had a consistent run in Test cricket during the 2002-2003 season, contributing with both bat and ball against England and West Indies.
Agarkar played a vital role in the NatWest Series final against England in 2002, contributing with both bat and ball to help India secure a memorable victory.
Agarkar held the record for the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian, scoring 50 off 21 balls against Zimbabwe in 2000.