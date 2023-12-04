CRICKET

Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: 10 memorable performances by the pacer

Test Debut Heroics (1998)

Agarkar made a stunning Test debut against Australia in 1998, scoring a quick century (109 runs) and taking six wickets in the first innings.

Hat-trick Against Australia (2004)

Agarkar became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs, achieving the feat against Australia in the 2004 series.

Match-Winning Century (2002)

Agarkar played a crucial role with both bat and ball against England in 2002, scoring a century and taking five wickets in the same Test match.

Six Wickets at Lord's (2002)

Agarkar produced a memorable spell at Lord's in 2002, taking six wickets for 41 runs against England.

Man of the Series Against West Indies (2002)

Agarkar was awarded the Man of the Series for his all-round performance against West Indies in 2002, where he scored runs and took crucial wickets.

Aggressive Bowling Spell (2003 World Cup)

During the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, Agarkar played a vital role with his aggressive pace bowling, helping India reach the finals.

Five-Wicket Haul Against Australia (2001)

Agarkar took a five-wicket haul against Australia in Adelaide in 2001, playing a key role in India's victory.

Consistent Performance in Test Series (2002-2003)

Agarkar had a consistent run in Test cricket during the 2002-2003 season, contributing with both bat and ball against England and West Indies.

Crucial Contributions in the NatWest Series Final (2002)

Agarkar played a vital role in the NatWest Series final against England in 2002, contributing with both bat and ball to help India secure a memorable victory.

Fastest ODI 50 (2000)

Agarkar held the record for the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian, scoring 50 off 21 balls against Zimbabwe in 2000.

