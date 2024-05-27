CRICKET

Mitchell Aaron Starc: Top 10 quotes by the KKR & Australian speedster

Bowl as fast as I can

"I'm just trying to bowl as fast as I can. The rest will take care of itself."

More margin for error when bowling fast

"When you bowl fast, you have a bit more margin for error."

Love making life uncomfortable

"I love the challenge of bowling fast and making life uncomfortable for batsmen."

Pride in bowling well at the death

"I pride myself on being able to bowl well at the death."

Simple plan: bowl fast, bowl straight

"I've always had a simple plan: bowl fast, bowl straight."

Setting the tone early

"As a fast bowler, you always want to set the tone early in the match."

Game of mental strength

"Cricket is a game of mental strength. You've got to be able to bounce back from setbacks."

Goal to be a match-winner

"Winning is the pinnacle of happiness for any cricketer."

Continues Improvement

"My goal is to keep improving and to contribute to the team's success in any way I can."

Match Winner

"I want to be known as a match-winner, someone who delivers in key moments."

