Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir-KKR coach and former Indian cricketer

CRICKET
"Talent can win you matches, but teamwork and intelligence win championships."
"Being consistent is key in cricket and in life. It’s not about one big innings but about regular contributions."
"Playing for the country is a matter of pride and passion. Every time you wear that jersey, it’s an honour."
"In cricket, you cannot just be a batsman or a bowler; you have to be an all-rounder. That’s how you add value to the team."
"Criticism and applause are two sides of the same coin. It’s important to stay grounded and focused."
"Self-belief is crucial. If you don't believe in yourself, no one else will."
"Discipline, hard work, and dedication are the building blocks of success."
"Winning is not everything, but wanting to win is."
"You need to be mentally tough to succeed in sports. Physical fitness is important, but mental strength is equally crucial."
"It's not about individual glory, it's about the team's success. Cricket is a team game, and every player plays a part."