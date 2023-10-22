CRICKET

Happy Birthday Owais Shah: 7 quotes by the former England cricketer

Image credits: Getty

Resilience Through Failures

"In cricket, you learn as much from your failures as you do from your successes. It's a game that teaches you resilience."

Image credits: Getty

A Game of Patience, Strategy and Skill

"Cricket is a game of patience, strategy, and skill. It's not just about hitting the ball; it's about playing smart."

Image credits: Getty

The Real Beauty of Cricket

"The real beauty of cricket is in the teamwork. It's not an individual sport; it's a collective effort."

Image credits: Getty

Never Give Up

"In the face of adversity, a true cricketer never gives up. That's the spirit of the game."

Image credits: Getty

Make Your Country Proud

"Every time you step onto the field, it's an opportunity to prove yourself and make your country proud."

Image credits: Getty

Art of Making Cricket Beautiful

"Batting is an art. It's not just about scoring runs; it's about making the game beautiful with your strokes."

Image credits: Getty

Discipline and Commitment

"Cricket is more than a sport; it's a way of life. It teaches you discipline, commitment, and the value of hard work."

Image credits: Getty
