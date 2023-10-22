Happy Birthday Owais Shah: 7 quotes by the former England cricketer

CRICKET
"In cricket, you learn as much from your failures as you do from your successes. It's a game that teaches you resilience."
"Cricket is a game of patience, strategy, and skill. It's not just about hitting the ball; it's about playing smart."
"The real beauty of cricket is in the teamwork. It's not an individual sport; it's a collective effort."
"In the face of adversity, a true cricketer never gives up. That's the spirit of the game."
"Every time you step onto the field, it's an opportunity to prove yourself and make your country proud."
"Batting is an art. It's not just about scoring runs; it's about making the game beautiful with your strokes."
"Cricket is more than a sport; it's a way of life. It teaches you discipline, commitment, and the value of hard work."