Happy Birthday Mitchell Marsh: 7 quotes by the Australian all-rounder

Dedication to Playing for Australia

"I just wanted to get a really clear message across to myself and to everyone else that, for me, it's always been about playing for Australia and being the best I can be.

Excitement of Representing Australia

"When you represent your country, it's always an exciting time."

Mental Approach to the Game

"In my game, it's about having a clear mind and trusting the work that I've put in, and really just trying to stay really relaxed and clear-headed."

Content with Playing for Australia

"If I can get the team in a good position and play for Australia, I'm happy."

Support System

"I've always had a great support network around me, and I just wanted to make them proud."

Making an Impact

"You have to keep developing as a player and find a way to make an impact at international level."

Unwavering Love for the Game

"I've always loved playing cricket, and I'll never take that for granted."

