Happy Birthday Damien Martyn: 7 quotes by the former Australian star

CRICKET
"You need to have a good foundation, work very hard, and persevere. Success is not about who is the most talented but who is willing to put in the most effort."
"Cricket is a game of patience and mental strength. It's not just about talent."
"The best feeling in cricket is when you hit the ball in the middle of the bat. Everything else disappears."
"Cricket is about challenges and overcoming them. The real joy comes from the journey, not just the destination."
"I learned more from the losses than the wins. It's in defeat that you truly find out who you are as a cricketer and a person."
"The game of cricket teaches you to be humble. You can be a hero one day and a zero the next."
"Cricket is a game of partnerships, not just between batsmen, but in life too. It's about working together to achieve common goals."