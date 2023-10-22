Happy Birthday Joginder Sharma: From T20 WC hero to police officer

CRICKET
Joginder Sharma, the hero of India's 2007 T20I World Cup, currently serves as a deputy superintendent of police in Hisar, Haryana.
Joginder Sharma will always be remembered for the ball which got Misba-ul-Haq out and won India the T20 World Cup.
Sharma went on to represent the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.
Sharma presently holds the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police within the Haryana Police force.
His duties involve overseeing the rural areas of Hisar, also educating the general public about the coronavirus.
Joginder and his team allow people to went out for essential tasks like grocery shopping or medical emergencies suring the lockdown.
His role as a police officer involves ensuring compliance with lockdown measures and safeguarding the well-being of the community during this crisis.