CRICKET

Happy Birthday Joginder Sharma: From T20 WC hero to police officer

Image credits: Twitter

Joginder's Journey

Joginder Sharma, the hero of India's 2007 T20I World Cup, currently serves as a deputy superintendent of police in Hisar, Haryana.

Image credits: Getty

T20 World Cup hero

Joginder Sharma will always be remembered for the ball which got Misba-ul-Haq out and won India the T20 World Cup.

Image credits: Getty

Representing CSK

Sharma went on to represent the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Image credits: Getty

Haryana Police

Sharma presently holds the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police within the Haryana Police force.

Image credits: Twitter

Covid-19

His duties involve overseeing the rural areas of Hisar, also educating the general public about the coronavirus.

Image credits: Twitter

24/7 availability amid Lockdown

Joginder and his team allow people to went out for essential tasks like grocery shopping or medical emergencies suring the lockdown.

Image credits: twitter

Ensuring Lockdown Compliance

His role as a police officer involves ensuring compliance with lockdown measures and safeguarding the well-being of the community during this crisis.

Image credits: Twitter
Find Next One