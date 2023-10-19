Happy Birthday Allen Donald, 7 quotes by the South African pacer

CRICKET
"Fast bowlers should never be afraid of getting hit. Let the batters know you're there."
"You don't really have a lot of time in international cricket. The pressure is on you the whole time. To play on a world stage for South Africa is probably the best place to be."
"My thought process was to try to get the batsman out, not to worry about how pretty I looked."
"The best preparation I can think of for bowling is having a ball in your hand."
"As a fast bowler, you have to take it personally. You are the guy who's always fighting, and I thrived on that."
"The process of delivering the ball is just as important as the delivery itself."
"People ask me how I can bowl so fast. I just tell them it feels good when I do it. I don't think too much about the technicalities."