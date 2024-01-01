Happy Birthday Mohammad Nabi: 10 quotes by the Afghanistan all-rounder

CRICKET
"The cricket field is a great leveler. It doesn't matter where you come from; it's about how you perform on the pitch."
"Success in cricket is not just about talent; it's about dedication, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of excellence."
"In the game of cricket, every ball is an opportunity, and every innings is a chance to make a difference."
"I believe in the power of teamwork. Cricket is a team sport, and success comes when everyone plays their part."
"As a cricketer, it's essential to stay humble in victory and gracious in defeat. The game teaches us valuable life lessons."
"Cricket is not just a game; it's a passion, a way of life."
"Challenges in cricket are like deliveries – you need to assess them, adapt your strategy, and play each one on its merit."
"In the game of uncertainties, the only constant is your commitment and love for the sport."
"I've learned more from my failures in cricket than my successes. Each setback is an opportunity to grow and improve."
"Cricket has the power to unite people across borders, cultures, and languages. It's a beautiful expression of diversity and sportsmanship."