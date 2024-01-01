David Warner's Top 10 ODI performances for Australia

CRICKET
Date: 26/01/2017
Versus: Pakistan
Ground: Adelaide Oval
Runs: 179
Date: 04/03/2015
Versus: Afghanistan
Ground: WACA Ground
Runs: 178
Date: 12/10/2016
Versus: South Africa
Ground: Newlands
Runs: 173
Date: 14/01/2020
Versus: India
Ground: Wankhede Stadium
Runs: 128*
Date: 20/06/2019
Versus: Bangladesh
Ground: Trent Bridge
Runs: 166
Date: 04/03/2012
Versus: Sri Lanka
Ground: Brisbane Cricket Ground
Runs: 163
Date: 20/10/2023
Versus: Pakistan
Ground: M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Runs: 163
Date: 09/12/2016
Versus: New Zealand
Ground: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Runs: 156
Date: 22/01/2017
Versus: Pakistan
Ground: Sydney Cricket Ground
Runs: 130
Date: 16/01/2015
Versus: England
Ground: Sydney Cricket Ground
Runs: 127