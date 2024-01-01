CRICKET

David Warner's Top 10 ODI performances for Australia

179

Date: 26/01/2017
Versus: Pakistan
Ground: Adelaide Oval
Runs: 179

178

Date: 04/03/2015
Versus: Afghanistan
Ground: WACA Ground
Runs: 178

173

Date: 12/10/2016
Versus: South Africa
Ground: Newlands
Runs: 173

128*

Date: 14/01/2020
Versus: India
Ground: Wankhede Stadium
Runs: 128*

166

Date: 20/06/2019
Versus: Bangladesh
Ground: Trent Bridge
Runs: 166

163

Date: 04/03/2012
Versus: Sri Lanka
Ground: Brisbane Cricket Ground
Runs: 163

163

Date: 20/10/2023
Versus: Pakistan
Ground: M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Runs: 163

156

Date: 09/12/2016
Versus: New Zealand
Ground: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Runs: 156

130

Date: 22/01/2017
Versus: Pakistan
Ground: Sydney Cricket Ground
Runs: 130

127

Date: 16/01/2015
Versus: England
Ground: Sydney Cricket Ground
Runs: 127

