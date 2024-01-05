Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Top 7 quotes by the former Indian captain

CRICKET
"The key to success is to keep growing in all areas of life - mental, emotional, spiritual, as well as physical."
"Winning is contagious, you know it's a thought."
"When you are captaining a side, it's not just about handling 11 players; you have to manage the entire team and support staff."
"You don't play for revenge, you play for respect and pride."
"In cricket, my superhero is Sachin Tendulkar. He has always been my hero and will continue to remain so."
"Every individual has his own style, his own way of presenting himself on and off the field."
"I have never believed in comparisons, whether they are about different eras, players, or teams."