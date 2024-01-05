CRICKET

Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Top 7 quotes by the former Indian captain

Image credits: Instagram

Success

"The key to success is to keep growing in all areas of life - mental, emotional, spiritual, as well as physical."

Image credits: Instagram

Nature of Winning

"Winning is contagious, you know it's a thought."

Image credits: Instagram

Captaincy

"When you are captaining a side, it's not just about handling 11 players; you have to manage the entire team and support staff."

Image credits: Instagram

Play for Respect and Pride

"You don't play for revenge, you play for respect and pride."

Image credits: Instagram

Kapil Dev's Cricket Superhero

"In cricket, my superhero is Sachin Tendulkar. He has always been my hero and will continue to remain so."

Image credits: Instagram

Individual Style

"Every individual has his own style, his own way of presenting himself on and off the field."

Image credits: Instagram

No Room for Comparisons

"I have never believed in comparisons, whether they are about different eras, players, or teams."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One