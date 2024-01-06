CRICKET

David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 ODI knocks from the Australian star

Image credits: Getty

163 vs. Sri Lanka (CB Series, 2012)

Warner's aggressive century helped Australia post a formidable total.

Image credits: Getty

173 vs South Africa (Commonwealth Bank Series, 2016)

Warner's explosive innings set the tone for Australia's victory.

Image credits: Getty

127 vs India (ICC Champions Trophy, 2013)

A crucial century in a major ICC tournament against India.

Image credits: Getty

178 vs Afghanistan (ICC Cricket World Cup, 2015):

A dominating innings in the World Cup where he scored 178 runs off 133 balls.

Image credits: Getty

117 vs South Africa (ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019):

A century against a strong South African bowling attack in the World Cup.

Image credits: Getty

156 vs New Zealand (ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019)

Warner's innings played a key role in Australia's World Cup campaign.

Image credits: Instagram

119 vs England (The Oval, 2015)

A century against England in an ODI series.

Image credits: Instagram

122 vs India (Bengaluru, 2017)

Warner's century helped Australia chase down a challenging target in India.
 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One