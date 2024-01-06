CRICKET

David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 Test knocks by the Australian legend

180 vs India - Perth, 2012

In the third Test of the series against India, Warner scored a blistering 180 runs off 159 balls, showcasing his aggressive batting style.

253 vs New Zealand - Perth, 2015

Warner's double century against New Zealand in the second Test highlighted his ability to convert starts into big scores.

163 vs South Africa - Cape Town, 2018

Despite Australia's defeat, Warner's resilient 163 in the first Test against South Africa showcased his ability to perform under challenging conditions.

145 vs England - Brisbane, 2013

Warner played a crucial innings in the first Test of the Ashes series, scoring 145 runs and setting the tone for Australia's success in the series.

253 vs England - Perth, 2017

Warner's outstanding innings played a pivotal role in Australia regaining the Ashes, contributing significantly to their victory in the third Test.

180 vs India - Melbourne, 2011

In his early Test career, Warner announced himself with a brilliant 180 against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

144 vs India - Brisbane, 2014

Warner's aggressive batting was on display as he scored 144 runs against India in the first Test at the Gabba.

