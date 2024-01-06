David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 Test knocks by the Australian legend

CRICKET
In the third Test of the series against India, Warner scored a blistering 180 runs off 159 balls, showcasing his aggressive batting style.
Warner's double century against New Zealand in the second Test highlighted his ability to convert starts into big scores.
Despite Australia's defeat, Warner's resilient 163 in the first Test against South Africa showcased his ability to perform under challenging conditions.
Warner played a crucial innings in the first Test of the Ashes series, scoring 145 runs and setting the tone for Australia's success in the series.
Warner's outstanding innings played a pivotal role in Australia regaining the Ashes, contributing significantly to their victory in the third Test.
In his early Test career, Warner announced himself with a brilliant 180 against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Warner's aggressive batting was on display as he scored 144 runs against India in the first Test at the Gabba.