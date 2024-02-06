CRICKET
Darren Bravo made a remarkable entry into Test cricket by scoring a century in his debut series against England in 2010, showcasing his potential as a top-order batsman.
Bravo displayed his consistency by scoring twin centuries (195 and 160) against Bangladesh, contributing significantly to West Indies' victory.
Bravo made his One Day International debut for the West Indies against India in 2009, marking the beginning of his limited-overs international career.
Bravo's century against Pakistan in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy highlighted his ability to perform in crucial tournaments.
In a Test match against New Zealand at Headingley in 2012, Bravo played a crucial innings of 166, showcasing his adaptability to different conditions.
Bravo's outstanding innings of 218 against Zimbabwe in 2013 remains one of the highest individual scores in West Indies ODI history.
Bravo had a successful stint with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016, contributing with both bat and ball.
Bravo's century against Australia in 2012 demonstrated his ability to perform against top-quality bowling attacks.
Bravo has been a reliable performer in T20 Internationals, contributing with both bat and ball in various matches.
After a hiatus from international cricket, Bravo made a successful comeback, reaffirming his value to the West Indies team with consistent performances.