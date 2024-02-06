CRICKET

Happy Birthday Darren Bravo: Top 10 moments of the West Indian cricket



Debut Century Against England (2010)

Darren Bravo made a remarkable entry into Test cricket by scoring a century in his debut series against England in 2010, showcasing his potential as a top-order batsman.



Twin Centuries Against Bangladesh (2011)

Bravo displayed his consistency by scoring twin centuries (195 and 160) against Bangladesh, contributing significantly to West Indies' victory.



ODI Debut (2009)

Bravo made his One Day International debut for the West Indies against India in 2009, marking the beginning of his limited-overs international career.



ICC Champions Trophy Century (2013)

Bravo's century against Pakistan in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy highlighted his ability to perform in crucial tournaments.



Headingley Heroics Against New Zealand (2012)

In a Test match against New Zealand at Headingley in 2012, Bravo played a crucial innings of 166, showcasing his adaptability to different conditions.



ODI Double Century Against Zimbabwe (2013)

Bravo's outstanding innings of 218 against Zimbabwe in 2013 remains one of the highest individual scores in West Indies ODI history.



IPL Success with Mumbai Indians (2016)

Bravo had a successful stint with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016, contributing with both bat and ball.



Test Century Against Australia (2012)

Bravo's century against Australia in 2012 demonstrated his ability to perform against top-quality bowling attacks.



Consistent Performances in T20Is

Bravo has been a reliable performer in T20 Internationals, contributing with both bat and ball in various matches.



Return to International Cricket (2019)

After a hiatus from international cricket, Bravo made a successful comeback, reaffirming his value to the West Indies team with consistent performances.


