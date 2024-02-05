CRICKET

Happy Birthday Brendon Taylor: Top 9 moments of the Zimbabwe legend

Image credits: Instagram

Double Century Against India (2011)

Brendan Taylor showcased his batting prowess by scoring a magnificent double century (200) against India in a Test match, displaying resilience and skill.

Image credits: Instagram

171 Against Bangladesh (2013)

Taylor's outstanding innings of 171 against Bangladesh in the second Test solidified his reputation as a dependable batsman.

Image credits: Instagram

Century Against South Africa (2010)

Taylor's gritty century against South Africa illustrated his ability to perform against top-quality bowling attacks.

Image credits: Instagram

Captaincy Debut Century (2011)

In his first Test as captain, Taylor led from the front with a century against Zimbabwe, marking a memorable start to his leadership role.

Image credits: Instagram

Leading Zimbabwe to Test Win (2013)

Under Taylor's captaincy, Zimbabwe achieved a historic Test win against Pakistan, a significant moment in the country's cricket history.

Image credits: Instagram

World Cup Century Against Ireland (2015)

Taylor's century against Ireland in the ICC Cricket World Cup showcased his ability to perform on the global stage.

Image credits: Instagram

Stellar ODI Form (2015)

Taylor enjoyed a prolific run in ODIs, consistently contributing with the bat and playing crucial innings for Zimbabwe.

Image credits: Instagram

Fighting 93 Against New Zealand (2015)

Despite being on the losing side, Taylor's resilient 93 against New Zealand highlighted his determination and skill under challenging conditions.

Image credits: Instagram

Farewell Century Against India (2015)

In his farewell series, Taylor bid adieu to international cricket with a memorable century against India, leaving a lasting impact on Zimbabwean cricket.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One