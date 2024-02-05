Happy Birthday Brendon Taylor: Top 9 moments of the Zimbabwe legend

CRICKET
Brendan Taylor showcased his batting prowess by scoring a magnificent double century (200) against India in a Test match, displaying resilience and skill.
Taylor's outstanding innings of 171 against Bangladesh in the second Test solidified his reputation as a dependable batsman.
Taylor's gritty century against South Africa illustrated his ability to perform against top-quality bowling attacks.
In his first Test as captain, Taylor led from the front with a century against Zimbabwe, marking a memorable start to his leadership role.
Under Taylor's captaincy, Zimbabwe achieved a historic Test win against Pakistan, a significant moment in the country's cricket history.
Taylor's century against Ireland in the ICC Cricket World Cup showcased his ability to perform on the global stage.
Taylor enjoyed a prolific run in ODIs, consistently contributing with the bat and playing crucial innings for Zimbabwe.
Despite being on the losing side, Taylor's resilient 93 against New Zealand highlighted his determination and skill under challenging conditions.
In his farewell series, Taylor bid adieu to international cricket with a memorable century against India, leaving a lasting impact on Zimbabwean cricket.