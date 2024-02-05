Happy Birthday S Sreesanth: 8 quotes by the former Indian speedster

CRICKET
"I am not afraid of anything. My strength is my fearlessness."
"I believe in giving my 100 percent to whatever I do, whether it's cricket or anything else in life."
"Critics have a job to do. I take it as a compliment that they have to talk about me."
"I have always been a positive person. I believe in enjoying my life and facing challenges with a smile."
"The love I have for the game is something that will not change at all."
"I don't believe in proving people wrong; I believe in proving myself right."
"Success is the best form of revenge, and I am successful."
"In cricket, every day is a new day. You learn from every game."