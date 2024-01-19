CRICKET

Happy Birthday Kemar Roach: Top 7 career moments of the pacer

Image credits: Instagram

Leading the West Indies bowling attack

Roach has been a key figure in leading the West Indies fast bowling attack, often providing crucial breakthroughs in various series.

Image credits: Instagram

7/42 against England (Birmingham, 2012)

Roach produced a remarkable spell, taking seven wickets for just 42 runs in the second innings of the Test match against England.

Image credits: Instagram

ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 performance

Roach played a crucial role for the West Indies in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, contributing with both bat and ball.

Image credits: Instagram

Contribution to T20 cricket

While Roach has made a name for himself primarily in Test and ODI formats, any notable contributions in T20 cricket should also be recognized.

Image credits: Instagram

Hat-trick against the Netherlands (2011)

In a One Day International (ODI) against the Netherlands in 2011, Roach achieved a hat-trick, making him only the second West Indies bowler to achieve this feat in ODIs.

Image credits: Instagram

Crucial spells in Test matches

Roach has been known for his ability to produce crucial spells in Test matches, making him a vital asset for the West Indies in the longer format of the game.

Image credits: Instagram

Consistent performances for the Windies

Roach has consistently performed well in domestic cricket, showcasing his skills and contributing to his team's success.
 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One