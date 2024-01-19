Happy Birthday Kemar Roach: Top 7 career moments of the pacer

CRICKET
Roach has been a key figure in leading the West Indies fast bowling attack, often providing crucial breakthroughs in various series.
Roach produced a remarkable spell, taking seven wickets for just 42 runs in the second innings of the Test match against England.
Roach played a crucial role for the West Indies in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, contributing with both bat and ball.
While Roach has made a name for himself primarily in Test and ODI formats, any notable contributions in T20 cricket should also be recognized.
In a One Day International (ODI) against the Netherlands in 2011, Roach achieved a hat-trick, making him only the second West Indies bowler to achieve this feat in ODIs.
Roach has been known for his ability to produce crucial spells in Test matches, making him a vital asset for the West Indies in the longer format of the game.
Roach has consistently performed well in domestic cricket, showcasing his skills and contributing to his team's success.