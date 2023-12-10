Happy Birthday Joel Paris: 7 facts about the Australian pacer

CRICKET
Joel Paris was born on October 11, 1992, in Perth, Western Australia. He turns 31 tomorrow.
Paris is a left-arm fast-medium bowler known for his ability to swing the ball. His left-arm angle adds variety to the Australian bowling attack.
Joel Paris plays domestic cricket for Western Australia in Australian domestic competitions. He has represented the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Paris has also played first-class cricket, representing Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. His performances have been notable, but injuries have affected his consistenc
Joel Paris made his international debut for Australia in a One Day International (ODI) against India on January 12, 2016, in Perth.
Paris has faced challenges with injuries throughout his career, which have impacted his consistent presence in the Australian national team.
Before making it to the senior team, Joel Paris was part of the Australian Under-19 team and played in the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
Due to injuries and competition within the Australian squad, Joel Paris has had limited opportunities to represent the national team in international matches.