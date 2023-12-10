CRICKET

Happy Birthday Joel Paris: 7 facts about the Australian pacer

Image credits: Getty

Birth and Age

Joel Paris was born on October 11, 1992, in Perth, Western Australia. He turns 31 tomorrow. 

Image credits: Getty

Left-Arm Fast Bowler

Paris is a left-arm fast-medium bowler known for his ability to swing the ball. His left-arm angle adds variety to the Australian bowling attack.

Image credits: Getty

Domestic Career

Joel Paris plays domestic cricket for Western Australia in Australian domestic competitions. He has represented the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Image credits: Getty

First-Class Cricket

Paris has also played first-class cricket, representing Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. His performances have been notable, but injuries have affected his consistenc

Image credits: Getty

International Debut

Joel Paris made his international debut for Australia in a One Day International (ODI) against India on January 12, 2016, in Perth.

Image credits: Getty

Injury Challenges

Paris has faced challenges with injuries throughout his career, which have impacted his consistent presence in the Australian national team.

Image credits: Getty

Youth Career

Before making it to the senior team, Joel Paris was part of the Australian Under-19 team and played in the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Image credits: Getty

Limited International Appearances

Due to injuries and competition within the Australian squad, Joel Paris has had limited opportunities to represent the national team in international matches.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One