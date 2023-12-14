CRICKET
Year Ender 2023: 10 batters with most ODI runs this year
Image credits: Getty
Shubman Gill
1584 runs
Image credits: Getty
Virat Kohli
1377 runs
Image credits: Getty
Rohit Sharma
1255 runs
Image credits: Getty
Daryl Mitchell
1204 runs
Image credits: Getty
Pathum Nissanka
1151 runs
Image credits: Getty
Babar Azam
1065 runs
Image credits: Getty
Mohammad Rizwan
1023 runs
Image credits: Getty
Dawid Malan
995 runs
Image credits: Getty
Aiden Markram
983 runs
Image credits: Getty
KL Rahul
983 runs
Image credits: Getty
