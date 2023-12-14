CRICKET

Year Ender 2023: 10 batters with most ODI runs this year

Shubman Gill

1584 runs

Virat Kohli

1377 runs

Rohit Sharma

1255 runs

Daryl Mitchell

1204 runs

Pathum Nissanka

1151 runs

Babar Azam

1065 runs

Mohammad Rizwan

1023 runs

Dawid Malan

995 runs

Aiden Markram

983 runs

KL Rahul

983 runs

