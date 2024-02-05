CRICKET

Top 5 visiting batters with 1000+ runs against India in Tests

Clive Lloyd - 1359 runs

Clive Lloyd stands at the top with an impressive record of 1359 runs in India, boasting an exceptional average of 75.50 during his visits.

Alastair Cook - 1235 runs

Alastair Cook follows closely with 1235 runs at an average of 51.45, showcasing his consistency and skill as a visiting batter on Indian soil.

Gordon Greenidge - 1042 runs

Gordon Greenidge secured 1042 runs in India, displaying his prowess with a solid average of 45.3, contributing significantly to the visitor's scoreboard.

Matthew Hayden - 1027 runs

Matthew Hayden, known for his aggressive batting, amassed 1027 runs in India at an average of 51.35, leaving a lasting impact with his powerful performances.

Joe Root - 1003 runs

Joe Root, the latest addition to the list, has already crossed the 1000-run mark with 1003* runs at an average of 45.59, making him a prominent name among visiting batters in India

