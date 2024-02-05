Top 5 visiting batters with 1000+ runs against India in Tests

CRICKET
Clive Lloyd stands at the top with an impressive record of 1359 runs in India, boasting an exceptional average of 75.50 during his visits.
Alastair Cook follows closely with 1235 runs at an average of 51.45, showcasing his consistency and skill as a visiting batter on Indian soil.
Gordon Greenidge secured 1042 runs in India, displaying his prowess with a solid average of 45.3, contributing significantly to the visitor's scoreboard.
Matthew Hayden, known for his aggressive batting, amassed 1027 runs in India at an average of 51.35, leaving a lasting impact with his powerful performances.
Joe Root, the latest addition to the list, has already crossed the 1000-run mark with 1003* runs at an average of 45.59, making him a prominent name among visiting batters in India