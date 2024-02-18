CRICKET

Happy Birthday Azhar Ali: Top 10 memorable knocks by the Pakistan star

Image credits: Instagram

100 vs England, The Oval, 2016

Azhar scored an impressive century (in the second innings) during the final Test of Pakistan's tour of England in 2016. Pakistan won the match and the series.

302 vs West Indies, Dubai, 2016

Azhar recorded a historic triple century against the West Indies in a day-night Test, becoming the fourth Pakistani to achieve this milestone.

157 vs England, Abu Dhabi, 2015

Azhar's century in the second innings played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory over England in the second Test of the series.

134 vs Australia, Brisbane, 2016

In a challenging tour of Australia, Azhar stood out with a century in the first Test at the Gabba.

110 vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2015

Azhar played a match-winning knock in the third Test against Sri Lanka, guiding Pakistan to victory.

205 vs Australia, Melbourne, 2016

Azhar Ali scored a double century in the second Test against Australia during the 2016 tour.

109 vs South Africa, Centurion, 2013

Azhar Ali's century in the second Test against South Africa was a valiant effort in a tough series.

83 vs India, Kolkata, 2013

In a challenging tour of India, Azhar's innings in the second Test played a vital role in Pakistan's success.

72 vs England, Lord's, 2016

Azhar played a crucial unbeaten innings to guide Pakistan to victory in the first Test of their 2016 tour of England.

117 vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 2016

Azhar's century in the second Test against New Zealand helped Pakistan secure a draw in a tough series.

