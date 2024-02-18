CRICKET
Azhar scored an impressive century (in the second innings) during the final Test of Pakistan's tour of England in 2016. Pakistan won the match and the series.
Azhar recorded a historic triple century against the West Indies in a day-night Test, becoming the fourth Pakistani to achieve this milestone.
Azhar's century in the second innings played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory over England in the second Test of the series.
In a challenging tour of Australia, Azhar stood out with a century in the first Test at the Gabba.
Azhar played a match-winning knock in the third Test against Sri Lanka, guiding Pakistan to victory.
Azhar Ali scored a double century in the second Test against Australia during the 2016 tour.
Azhar Ali's century in the second Test against South Africa was a valiant effort in a tough series.
In a challenging tour of India, Azhar's innings in the second Test played a vital role in Pakistan's success.
Azhar played a crucial unbeaten innings to guide Pakistan to victory in the first Test of their 2016 tour of England.
Azhar's century in the second Test against New Zealand helped Pakistan secure a draw in a tough series.