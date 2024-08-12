CRICKET
The Duleep Trophy is named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar.
Played between teams representing 6 geographical zones- North, South, East, West, Central & NorthEast.
The inaugral edition of the tournament was played during the 1961-62 season. West Zone won the first title.
West Zone are the most successfull team with 19 titles.
South Zone won the 2023 Duleep trophy title, defeating West Zone by 75 runs in the final.
The six matches of the 2024 edition will be played from September 5-24 at Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh.