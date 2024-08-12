CRICKET

Duleep Trophy is an Indian domestic First-Class cricket tournament.

Name

The Duleep Trophy is named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar.

Participants

Played between teams representing 6 geographical zones- North, South, East, West, Central & NorthEast.

First edition

The inaugral edition of the tournament was played during the 1961-62 season. West Zone won the first title. 

Most successful team

West Zone are the most successfull team with 19 titles.

Reigning champions

South Zone won the 2023 Duleep trophy title, defeating West Zone by 75 runs in the final. 

2024 edition

The six matches of the 2024 edition will be played from September 5-24 at Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh.

