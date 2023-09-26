CRICKET

26-Sep-2023, 12:29:44 pm

7 memorable quotes from the cricket legend - Mohinder Amarnath

Cricket is a Mind Game

"In cricket, you don't just play with a bat and ball; you play with your mind."

Patience and Persistence

"Cricket is a game of patience and persistence."

Skill and Mental Toughness

"The key to success in cricket is not just skill but also mental toughness."

The Uncertainty of Cricket

"The beauty of cricket lies in its uncertainty. Anything can happen on any given day."

Life Lessons

"The cricket pitch is the best school to learn life's lessons."

Grace in Success and Failure

"In cricket, you should be prepared to face both success and failure with equal grace."

Teamwork in Cricket

"Teamwork is the cornerstone of a successful cricket team. Individual brilliance can only take you so far."

