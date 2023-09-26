7 memorable quotes from the cricket legend - Mohinder Amarnath

CRICKET
"In cricket, you don't just play with a bat and ball; you play with your mind."
"Cricket is a game of patience and persistence."
"The key to success in cricket is not just skill but also mental toughness."
"The beauty of cricket lies in its uncertainty. Anything can happen on any given day."
"The cricket pitch is the best school to learn life's lessons."
"In cricket, you should be prepared to face both success and failure with equal grace."
"Teamwork is the cornerstone of a successful cricket team. Individual brilliance can only take you so far."