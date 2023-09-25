CRICKET

25-Sep-2023, 02:33:44 pm

Happy Birthday Pooja Vastrakar: 7 facts about the Indian all-rounder

International Debut

Pooja Vastrakar made her international debut in 2018.

Career

She has played 2 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for the Indian women's cricket team.

World Cup Brilliance

In the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand, Vastrakar played a remarkable innings with the bat scoring 67 runs off 59 deliveries.

Joined Boys' Squad for Training

While playing cricket with the boys, Vastrakar consistently struck massive sixes, capturing coach Srivastava's attention.

Journey Marred by Heartbreaking Loss

Pooja suffered the loss of her mother at a tender age, which was a deeply distressing and overwhelming personal experience.

Selection in WBBL

Pooja Vastrakar was awarded a contract with Brisbane Heat Women in the Women's Big Bash League.

Comparison with Hardik Pandya

"Pooja is indeed a fearless and power-hitting cricketer, much like Hardik Pandya," said coach Ashutosh Srivastava

