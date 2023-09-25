Happy Birthday Pooja Vastrakar: 7 facts about the Indian all-rounder

CRICKET
Pooja Vastrakar made her international debut in 2018.
She has played 2 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for the Indian women's cricket team.
In the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand, Vastrakar played a remarkable innings with the bat scoring 67 runs off 59 deliveries.
While playing cricket with the boys, Vastrakar consistently struck massive sixes, capturing coach Srivastava's attention.
Pooja suffered the loss of her mother at a tender age, which was a deeply distressing and overwhelming personal experience.
Pooja Vastrakar was awarded a contract with Brisbane Heat Women in the Women's Big Bash League.
"Pooja is indeed a fearless and power-hitting cricketer, much like Hardik Pandya," said coach Ashutosh Srivastava