Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar: 7 facts about the upcoming talent

CRICKET
In 2011, at a young age, Arjun showcased his batting prowess by scoring a remarkable 65 runs off just 39 balls during a match in the Cadence Trophy in Pune.
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, made an impressive debut on the cricket field, demonstrating his promising talent from a very young age.
Arjun embarked on a new chapter by relocating from Mumbai to Goa for the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. In his very first innings for Goa, he left a mark by scoring a century.
His journey in the IPL began when he received the coveted Mumbai Indians' cap from the team's captain, Rohit Sharma.
Arjun's IPL debut in 2023 saw him participate in four matches. He showcased his bowling skills by taking three vital wickets during the season.
Arjun Tendulkar visits the Karnala Sports Academy which is located at New Panvel in Navi Mumbai, during weekends to hone his skills.
With a legacy of his father Sachin Tendulkar serving as both inspiration and pressure, Arjun Tendulkar continues to make strides in the world cricket