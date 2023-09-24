CRICKET

24-Sep-2023, 05:51:54 pm

Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar: 7 facts about the upcoming talent

Image credits: Getty

Impressive Cricket Debut

In 2011, at a young age, Arjun showcased his batting prowess by scoring a remarkable 65 runs off just 39 balls during a match in the Cadence Trophy in Pune.

Image credits: Getty

A Star in the Making

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, made an impressive debut on the cricket field, demonstrating his promising talent from a very young age.

Image credits: Getty

Debut for Goa

Arjun embarked on a new chapter by relocating from Mumbai to Goa for the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. In his very first innings for Goa, he left a mark by scoring a century.

Image credits: Twitter

IPL Journey

His journey in the IPL began when he received the coveted Mumbai Indians' cap from the team's captain, Rohit Sharma.

Image credits: Twitter

IPL season

Arjun's IPL debut in 2023 saw him participate in four matches. He showcased his bowling skills by taking three vital wickets during the season.

Image credits: Twitter

Training Hard

Arjun Tendulkar visits the Karnala Sports Academy which is located at New Panvel in Navi Mumbai, during weekends to hone his skills.

Image credits: Twitter

Giant Strides

With a legacy of his father Sachin Tendulkar serving as both inspiration and pressure, Arjun Tendulkar continues to make strides in the world cricket

Image credits: Twitter
