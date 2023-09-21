Inspiring words from Rashid Khan: 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner

CRICKET
"It doesn't matter where you come from; it's about where you want to go and how hard you're willing to work to get there."
"Cricket is a team game, but sometimes it's an individual's day, and if you work hard, you can achieve anything."
"My success is not just about me; it's about my family, my country, and all those who have supported me."
"I don't want to be a mystery spinner; I want to be a consistent bowler."
"I want to be the best in the world, not just for myself but for my country and my fans."
"When you are playing cricket, the only thing you should be focused on is the game. Everything else is a distraction."
"I believe in hard work and self-belief. If you work hard and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything."
"In cricket, you have to perform consistently. It's not just about one game; you have to do well in many games."
"In cricket, you have to stay humble. No matter how successful you become, there is always something to learn."
"The best way to silence your critics is by performing consistently on the field."