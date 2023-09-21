CRICKET

Inspiring words from Rashid Khan: 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner

Success Mantra

"It doesn't matter where you come from; it's about where you want to go and how hard you're willing to work to get there."

Individual Brilliance

"Cricket is a team game, but sometimes it's an individual's day, and if you work hard, you can achieve anything."

Success Beyond Self

"My success is not just about me; it's about my family, my country, and all those who have supported me."

Striving for Consistency in Cricket

"I don't want to be a mystery spinner; I want to be a consistent bowler."

Rashid Khan's Quest

"I want to be the best in the world, not just for myself but for my country and my fans."

Block Out Distractions

"When you are playing cricket, the only thing you should be focused on is the game. Everything else is a distraction."

Hard Work and Self Belief

"I believe in hard work and self-belief. If you work hard and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything."

The Importance of Consistency

"In cricket, you have to perform consistently. It's not just about one game; you have to do well in many games."

Staying Humble

"In cricket, you have to stay humble. No matter how successful you become, there is always something to learn."

Silencing Critics

"The best way to silence your critics is by performing consistently on the field."

