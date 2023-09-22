CRICKET

22-Sep-2023, 06:13:00 pm

Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu; 7 quotes by the former Indian batsmen

Image credits: Getty

No Regrets in My Cricketing Journey

"I don't regret anything in my career. The ups and downs have made me who I am today."

Image credits: Getty

The Value of a Reality Check

"Sometimes you need a reality check to understand where you stand and what you need to do to improve."

Image credits: Getty

Staying Focused and Giving Your Best

"I believe in staying focused and giving my best in every match, whether it's a domestic game or an international one."

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work and Dedication

"In cricket, there are no shortcuts to success. Hard work and dedication are the keys."

Image credits: Getty

Age is Just a Number

'I have always believed in my ability. Age is just a number. I always wanted to play for my country."

Image credits: Getty

"Learning and Growing Through Cricket"

"It's important to stay positive and keep learning from your mistakes. That's how you grow as a cricketer."

Image credits: Getty

Cherishing Moments in the Indian Jersey

"Representing your country is the highest honor for any cricketer. I will always cherish the moments I've spent in the Indian jersey."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One