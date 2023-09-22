CRICKET
"I don't regret anything in my career. The ups and downs have made me who I am today."
"Sometimes you need a reality check to understand where you stand and what you need to do to improve."
"I believe in staying focused and giving my best in every match, whether it's a domestic game or an international one."
"In cricket, there are no shortcuts to success. Hard work and dedication are the keys."
'I have always believed in my ability. Age is just a number. I always wanted to play for my country."
"It's important to stay positive and keep learning from your mistakes. That's how you grow as a cricketer."
"Representing your country is the highest honor for any cricketer. I will always cherish the moments I've spent in the Indian jersey."