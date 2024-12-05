Career

IAS Soumya Jha: Collector of Tonk, Rajasthan

Bihar's IAS Daughter Excels in Rajasthan

Soumya Jha, currently serving as the Collector of Tonk district in Rajasthan, is an exemplary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Although she was born in Patna, Bihar.

IAS Husband, IPS Father, Collector Herself

Soumya's husband, Akshay Godara, is an IAS in Rajasthan, her father is a retired IPS officer of Bihar cadre, and her mother is a doctor in the Railways. 

Educated at Delhi University

Soumya completed her early education from Delhi University. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2015, securing 58th rank.

Focused on Public Welfare

Soumya has taken several steps to improve basic amenities in rural areas. Her tenure has witnessed a significant impact of administrative reforms and public welfare schemes.

Name Surfaced in Naresh Meena Slapping Incident

Recently, Soumya Jha's name came up in the slapping incident involving MLA candidate Naresh Meena during the Rajasthan by-elections. 

Changed Cadre for Husband

Soumya was originally an officer of the HP cadre. However, after marrying Akshay Godara, she changed her cadre to Rajasthan, where her husband serves as an IAS officer.

Youngest IAS Officer

Soumya is not only an inspiring officer but also the youngest IAS officer to hold the Collector's post in Tonk district. Millions of youth consider her a role model.

Respected by All in Tonk District

Under Soumya Jha's leadership, Tonk district has witnessed skill development programs for women and employment opportunities for youth. 

