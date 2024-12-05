Career
Soumya Jha, currently serving as the Collector of Tonk district in Rajasthan, is an exemplary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Although she was born in Patna, Bihar.
Soumya's husband, Akshay Godara, is an IAS in Rajasthan, her father is a retired IPS officer of Bihar cadre, and her mother is a doctor in the Railways.
Soumya completed her early education from Delhi University. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2015, securing 58th rank.
Soumya has taken several steps to improve basic amenities in rural areas. Her tenure has witnessed a significant impact of administrative reforms and public welfare schemes.
Recently, Soumya Jha's name came up in the slapping incident involving MLA candidate Naresh Meena during the Rajasthan by-elections.
Soumya was originally an officer of the HP cadre. However, after marrying Akshay Godara, she changed her cadre to Rajasthan, where her husband serves as an IAS officer.
Soumya is not only an inspiring officer but also the youngest IAS officer to hold the Collector's post in Tonk district. Millions of youth consider her a role model.
Under Soumya Jha's leadership, Tonk district has witnessed skill development programs for women and employment opportunities for youth.
IAS Riya Dabi Vs IAS Tina Dabi: Know what these sisters have achieved
SSC CGL 2024 Exam: Job posts, salary details, and career growth
IAS Tina Dabi UPSC Marks OUT: 10th, 12th, graduation & UPSC scores
Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips