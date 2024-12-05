Career
IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Ria Dabi are renowned sisters in the Indian Civil Service, both achieving remarkable success.
Tina Dabi gained national recognition by securing All India Rank 1 in the 2015 UPSC exam, joining the IAS and setting an example.
Ria Dabi, Tina's younger sister, cleared the UPSC exam in 2020 with AIR 15, following her sister's footsteps but with a different path.
While Tina Dabi waited 9-10 years for promotion, Ria Dabi achieved it in just 4, marking a significant difference in their IAS journeys.
Tina Dabi, currently the Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan, recently ordered the removal of Pakistani Hindu migrants' huts, sparking controversy.
Tina Dabi launched "Navo Barmer" to promote cleanliness and hygiene, boosting tourism and cultural heritage in the district.
Ria Dabi joined the IAS in 2021 and serves as SDM in Girwa, Udaipur, starting her career as Assistant Collector in Alwar.
Ria Dabi married IPS officer Manish Kumar in 2023, who currently serves as ASP in Mavli, Rajasthan.
Tina and Ria Dabi exemplify success in their respective fields, inspiring aspirants for the Indian Administrative Service.
