Career

Ria Dabi's rapid success compared to Tina Dabi's journey

IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Ria Dabi's remarkable success

IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Ria Dabi are renowned sisters in the Indian Civil Service, both achieving remarkable success.

Tina Dabi's UPSC achievement

Tina Dabi gained national recognition by securing All India Rank 1 in the 2015 UPSC exam, joining the IAS and setting an example.

Ria Dabi's UPSC journey

Ria Dabi, Tina's younger sister, cleared the UPSC exam in 2020 with AIR 15, following her sister's footsteps but with a different path.

Ria's quick promotion

While Tina Dabi waited 9-10 years for promotion, Ria Dabi achieved it in just 4, marking a significant difference in their IAS journeys.

Tina Dabi's work and responsibilities

Tina Dabi, currently the Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan, recently ordered the removal of Pakistani Hindu migrants' huts, sparking controversy.

Tina Dabi's Navo Barmer campaign

Tina Dabi launched "Navo Barmer" to promote cleanliness and hygiene, boosting tourism and cultural heritage in the district.

Ria Dabi's career

Ria Dabi joined the IAS in 2021 and serves as SDM in Girwa, Udaipur, starting her career as Assistant Collector in Alwar.

Ria's marriage and personal life

Ria Dabi married IPS officer Manish Kumar in 2023, who currently serves as ASP in Mavli, Rajasthan.

IAS sisters inspire civil service aspirants

Tina and Ria Dabi exemplify success in their respective fields, inspiring aspirants for the Indian Administrative Service.

IAS Ria Dabi outpaces her sister Tina Dabi in promotion